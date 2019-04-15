Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha polls 2019: 75-year-old Modi fan dies after being beaten up by DMK-Congress supporter in Tamil Nadu

Police said they arrested Gopinath who got into an argument with the elderly man while the latter was seeking votes for the AIADMK-BJP alliance at Orthanadu late Saturday.

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANJAVUR: A 75-year old supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died after he was allegedly attacked by a suspected supporter of the DMK-Congress alliance following a wordy duel near here, police said Sunday.

In a fit of rage, Gopinath attacked Govindarajan who was also a fan of AIADMK founder late M G Ramachandran.

The man collapsed and died on the spot, police said. Gopinath was arrested on Sunday and produced before court which remanded him to judicial custody, they added. Police said Gopinath was stated to be a supporter of DMK-Congress alliance supporter.

