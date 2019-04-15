JK Ritheesh's mortal remains laid to rest in native village

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The mortal remains of actor-cum-politician JK Ritheesh was laid to rest in his native village Manakudi here on Saturday night.

Born in Sri Lanka, Ritheesh’s family members shifted to Ramanathapuram district when he was young. He started his acting career in Kollywood movies and later joined DMK and went on to become an MP from Ramanathapuram constituency in 2009. Though he was a loyalist of MK Alagiri, he joined AIADMK in 2014. On Saturday, after campaigning for AIADMK candidates in Ramanathapuram, he suffered a cardiac arrest while taking rest at his home. Though he was rushed to a private hospital he was declared brought dead.

Following his sudden demise, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin and various film personalities condoled his death. The mortal remains of the former MP was kept for public viewing at his residence in Raja Sethupathi Nagar in Ramanathapuram on Saturday evening.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar, Minister for Information and Technology M Manikandan, MP A Anwhar Raajhaa, actor Karthi, actor-director Manobala, comedian Chinni Jayanth, RJ Balaji, actor Priya Anandh among others paid their respects to the actor.