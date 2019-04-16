Accept cash from AIADMK: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin, during an election campaign here on Monday, said that people should accept money for their votes from the ruling AIADMK and demand more.

Campaigning at Mambakkam in Kancheepuram, Stalin alleged that the ruling party had started distributing money to voters. "How much did you get? Rs 2,000? Is that all you got?" he asked the voters.

"They should give you close to 2 lakh, for how much money they have swindled. ... However much they give, take it. It is our money. It is the tax money of the people," he alleged. "Not Rs 2,000, take Rs 20,000, say you want `2 lakh. Whatever you take... this only meets your needs for one day. Please think of what the next five years should be like," he urged.

He claimed defeat for the BJP-led government will also lead to collapse of AIADMK government since it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was sustaining the continuance of the State government. "We will win all 22 MLA bypolls and our strength in the Assembly will reach 119," he said citing that 118 is the required majority.