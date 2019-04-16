Home States Tamil Nadu

Accept cash from AIADMK: MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin, during an election campaign here on Monday, said that people should accept money for their votes from the ruling AIADMK and demand more.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin, during an election campaign here on Monday, said that people should accept money for their votes from the ruling AIADMK and demand more.

Campaigning at Mambakkam in Kancheepuram, Stalin alleged that the ruling party had started distributing money to voters. "How much did you get? Rs 2,000? Is that all you got?" he asked the voters.

"They should give you close to 2 lakh, for how much money they have swindled. ... However much they give, take it. It is our money. It is the tax money of the people," he alleged. "Not Rs 2,000, take Rs 20,000, say you want `2 lakh. Whatever you take... this only meets your needs for one day. Please think of what the next five years should be like," he urged.

He claimed defeat for the BJP-led government will also lead to collapse of AIADMK government since it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was sustaining the continuance of the State government. "We will win all 22 MLA bypolls and our strength in the Assembly will reach 119," he said citing that 118 is the required majority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp