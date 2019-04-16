Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP Coimbatore candidate CP Radhakrishnan supports NEET, GEC

Coimbatore BJP candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Monday backed Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal’s recent statements regarding Chennai-Salem eight-lane and NEET respectively.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: CP Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE :  Coimbatore BJP candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Monday backed Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal’s recent statements regarding Chennai-Salem eight-lane and NEET respectively. “Considering the number of new vehicles getting registered in Tamil Nadu everyday, you decide whether the eight-lane project is required or not,” he said.

 “Those who love the country would be interested in the development of the nation,” he said. To another query relating to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that NEET need not be scrapped, Radhakrishnan said that the uniform entrance test had been implemented for a good cause.

