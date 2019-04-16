Home States Tamil Nadu

Cancel Vellore Lok Sabha polls: ECI writes to President Kovind

The decision has come after the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabatra Sahoo sent a report to the panel on Thursday on the seizure of cash and subsequent police action against DMK leaders. 

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a late-night move, the Election Commission on Monday sent a report to the President of India recommending cancellation of polls to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, following the seizure of large amounts of cash, allegedly stacked up to bribe voters.

On April 1, cash worth Rs 11.5 crore was seized from a godown allegedly owned by a DMK functionary linked to the Vellore Lok Sabha candidate of the party, Kathir Anand. 

Anand, son of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, was also booked under the Representation of People Act for giving “wrong information” in his election affidavit.

Earlier on March 30, the tax sleuths raided Durai Murugan’s residence and seized Rs 10.5 lakhs of “excess cash”.

