Not Nagpur, Tamil farmer running this government: Edappadi K Palaniswami hits back at Rahul

T MURGANANDHAM By

Express News Service

SALEM : In a small lane at Nedundsalai Nagar in Salem, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s residence is buzzing with activity. Palaniswami looked tired, but cheerful when The New Indian Express caught up with him on Monday. The upcoming elections are crucial for the Chief Minister, and he is leaving no stone unturned.

Palaniswami has been campaigning for about 13 hours every day for the last three weeks. “I am confident that AIADMK will register a massive victory in this elections,” he tells Express in an exclusive interview. Denying reports of anti-incumbency, he says the AIADMK government had provided stable governance to the people over the past two years.

“There was scepticism that my government would fall in two weeks. But we have provided stable governance. We have not just continued with the social welfare measures launched by our Amma (J Jayalalithaa), but we have stepped up efforts to support the weak and marginalised through government schemes,” says Palaniswami.

Speaking on the Chennai-Salem expressway, he said the High Court’s verdict would be obeyed as the “law of the land is supreme”. Asked about his party’s alliance with the BJP, despite it having turned down several of the State’s requests, Palaniswami said: “Alliances have to be forged for the betterment of the nation. The primary reason why we allied with them is because we believe the BJP can build a strong nation.”

“Most importantly, we are confident the BJP will ensure our country’s security,” he says, adding that “unlike the DMK, the AIADMK has never associated with the Centre to enrich itself”. Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK and its ally Congress would betray the people of Tamil Nadu. Dismissing Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s charge that Tamil Nadu was being administered from Nagpur, Palaniswami said, “the government here is being run by a Tamil farmer.”“As a result, TN is being hailed as a haven of peace,” he said.