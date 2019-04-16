Will implement Godavari-Cauvery interlinking project immediately if re-elected: Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL / SALEM : If AIADMK-PMK alliance came to power, it will execute Godavari-Cauvery interlinking project immediately, said PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, while campaigning in Rasipuram on Monday. “Through the project, Tamil Nadu will obtain an additional 200 TMC of water.” He said the AIADMK should win the Namakkal constituency and for that cadre should engage in door-to-door canvassing in all the six Assembly segments.

Villagers protest against Gadkari’s comment

Around 40 villagers in Salem staged a black flag protest against the recent comment of Union Minister Nithin Gadkari that the GEC project would be implemented.

