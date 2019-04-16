Home States Tamil Nadu

Stay on proceedings against TNCC president EVKS Elangovan

 The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pending before the Special Court for Cases Against MPs and MLAs against former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pending before the Special Court for Cases Against MPs and MLAs against former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan stayed the proceedings while passing interim orders on a criminal original petition from Elangovan, on Monday. Following a plea from State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan, the judge adjourned the matter till April 22. 

Earlier, Elangovan submitted that based on his alleged speech/statement against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, a case was registered and the same was pending before the Principal Sessions Judge in Trichy and he appeared before it on February 12 last.

Later, the case was transferred to the Special Court and he appeared before it also on March 21 last. He contended that there was nothing defamatory in his speech/statement against the CM. The case was foisted due to political enmity, he added.

TAGS
Madras High Court EVKS Elangovan

