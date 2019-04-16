Home States Tamil Nadu

Unemployment at peak in last 5 yrs: KS Alagiri

The unemployment status of the country has touched its peak in the last five years.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : TNCC president KS Alagiri slammed the BJP government at the Centre for not providing jobs to youth according to its poll promises made during the 2014 general elections. In a press statement, he said, “Modi has not fulfilled any of his promises.

The unemployment status of the country has touched its peak in the last five years. A total of 4.27 crore youth have enrolled in employment exchanges as on June 2018. Modi had promised to provide jobs to two crore youth per year. He had also promised to offer farmers prices that were 50 per cent more than the production cost. But, most of the farm produce are being sold at low price.” He urged the voters to cast votes for the candidates of the Secular Progressive Alliance to unseat the BJP and Modi.

