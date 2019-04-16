Will not implement any scheme against wellbeing of people: O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

THENI : The State government will not implement any scheme that is against the wellbeing of the people, said Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam here on Monday. Speaking to media persons, Panneerselvam promised that the Sterlite Copper in Thoothukudi would not be reopened.

Taking a dig at Congress candidate from Theni parliamentary constituency EVKS Elangovan, he said that, during campaigning, a candidate of a political party should focus on goals achieved during the regime of their party.

However, the Congress candidate was disseminating false information during his campaign, he alleged, adding that a complaint against him (Elangovan) would be sent to the Election Commission and a petition seeking action against him would be filed at the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“DMK president M K Stalin used ‘unnecessary’ words during his campaign and a complaint will be lodged against him,” he said, adding, “The people will not trust the DMK-Congress alliance. The AIADMK-led alliance will score a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha elections as well as in the Assembly by-elections.”

Raises dam issue

The AIADMK coordinator then brought up the Mekadatu dam row, the apple of discord between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Panneerselvam claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised that, if his party was elected to power, the dam would be built on the Cauvery river, the lifeline of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

“If the dam was built, it would have grave repercussions in the State,” he said. Congress politicians’ dream of coming to power would remain a dream, said Panneerselvam. Alleging that Elangovan was spreading false information, Panneerselvam claimed there was no water shortage anywhere in the district and added that there was no communal clash anywhere in the country during the rule of the BJP at the Centre.