Five hurt as DMK, AIADMK cadre clash ahead of polls

KARUR: Simmering tension escalated into a full-blown clash between cadres of the DMK and AIADMK in Karur on Tuesday, the final day of campaigning. Five persons, including a police constable were injured in the violence. Congress candidate Jothimani’s campaign vehicle was smashed by alleged AIADMK workers.

According to sources, tension prevailed ever since the DMK and AIADMK applied for permission to campaign from the same spot on Tuesday. While Collector Anbalagan denied permission to both sides for campaigning at Manohara corner near the bus stand, the police department allowed the parties to hold rallies, just 200 metres away from each other.

While Congress and DMK leaders, led by Jothimani, former minister Senthil Balaji and former parliamentarians M Chinnasamy, Trichy Siva, and Nanniyur Rajendran, started their campaign from Kamarajar Statue at Vengamedu, AIADMK members, including local candidate M Thambidurai and Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, held a rally near the Vengamedu MGR Statue.

Parties blamed each other for starting the violence. A police constable, trying to disperse the crowd, suffered a fracture to his skull. Several workers of both DMK and AIADMK, including women, were beaten up. A bike was damaged by the rioting mob and some shops were looted. After several hours, police managed to bring peace to the area.

Collector seeks protection

Collector T Anbalagan, who is also the returning office for the Karur Lok Sabha constituency, has written to the Election Commission seeking protection. In his letter, Anbalagan claimed he was threatened by functionaries of the DMK and the Congress. “On Monday midnight, around 100 people led by advocate Senthil tried to barge into my house. It was done at the behest of DMK’s Senthil Balaji and Congress candidate Jothimani,” he said.

“I called them immediately and told them to meet me at my office in the morning to report their complaints. But they started threatening me. I have lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police and the Election Commission.”

He said he had asked Jothimani not to send any party workers to his house. “But she keeps alleging that electoral officials are biased. People know the truth.” Anbalagan said action would be taken after getting instructions from poll panel.

DMK seeks removal of Karur returning officer, DSP

Chennai: The DMK has submitted a representation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, seeking removal of the returning officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karur due to their alleged biased functioning against the Congress candidate. The party stated that from the filing of nomination to the electoral functions, T Anbazhagan, the returning officer and Kumba Raja, DSP, were totally biased and partisan mannered, and have been acting in total support of the AIADMK. The DMK made a compliant with the CEO in this regard. But, no action has taken, said the party. ENS