Cops fire in air to seize cash from AMMK men in Andipatti

As the crowd was preventing their movement, the police fired four times in the air to disperse them. The police also resorted to a mild lathicharge.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Money, cash

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THENI: Police opened fire in the air in Andipatti in Theni district on Tuesday after a group of AMMK cadre allegedly tried to prevent flying squad officials from seizing the cash they had stashed in their office.
Sources said the flying squad officials went to the local AMMK office after a tip-off that a group were filling cash in envelops to distribute to voters. When the officials reached the premises, the men closed the doors from inside and prevented the officials’ entry. Soon a large crowd gathered. On information, a police team rushed to the spot and tried to open the door.

As the crowd was preventing their movement, the police fired four times in the air to disperse them. The police also resorted to a mild lathicharge. Subsequently, the police opened the room and arrested three men. Cash amounting to not less than `50 lakh was seized. 

“Upon information by FST, Theni parliamentary constituency, our team went to a store where cash was supposed to be distributed to voters. The shopkeeper, a supporter of AMMK, on seeing the team, fled after locking the shutter. Some cash bundles were seen. Local police were initially slack in reaching, so a small crowd forced open the place and tried to flee with some packets but dropped some after the team resisted,” a top I-T official said.

“With the intervention of the SP and Collector, the situation is under control now and the I-T search is going on. There are cash packets with ward numbers and number of voters and amount of money as `300 written on them,” the official  said.

Comments

