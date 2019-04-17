Home States Tamil Nadu

Counter-check 50% of VVPAT slips: N Chandrababu Naidu to ECI

Addressing presspersons at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, he said that under the regime of Narendera Modi, the country’s democracy was in danger.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wishing DMK Central-Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran at a press meet in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to counter-check, at least, 50% of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips with EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) results.
Addressing presspersons at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, he said that under the regime of Narendera Modi, the country’s democracy was in danger. Modi has done injustice to and betrayed the country. 

So, to protect the nation, the election is a powerful tool. But, the electoral process itself is in peril under Modi’s regime, he noted.Naidu said that out of 191 countries, only 18 (9.4%) had adopted EVMs for polling, owing to lack of adequate technological safeguards. Of the 18 countries, 10 including Germany, the Netherlands and others have stopped using EVMs because of malfunction and lack of trust. Top scientists have also admitted that EVMs are vulnerable to tampering, hacking, memory manipulation, alteration of software code and also programming error, he observed. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Various experts have confirmed that EVMs can malfunction for two to six hours,” he said, adding that the ECI had also agreed on that point.In the recent election in Andra Pradesh, EVMs malfunctioned for two to six hours and as a result, voters returned without exercising their franchise. It was an infringement of voting right. In a total of 13 districts, polling continued even into the late night due to malfunctioning of EVMs.  

In numerous instances, VVPAT slips were shown only for three  seconds, instead of the mandatory seven seconds, he said, adding that hence, the ECI should take measures to counter-check, at least, 50 per cent of VVPAT slips with EVM results.

Speaking on the response of the ECI to his demand, Naidu said, “In response to the petition filed by 23 political parties, the Election Commission made a misleading statement before the Supreme Court that counting for one Assembly constituency would take, at least, six days. Even when paper ballots were used in the past, vote counting was, at most, done in 24 hours.”

Slamming the BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said that voting for the  AIADMK candidate would amount to voting for Modi. Hence, in order to protect democracy, the Tamil Nadu voters should support the DMK and its allies, he said.

On the income tax raids conducted on opposition leaders’ premises recently, the Andhra Pradsesh CM said, “Income tax raids were conducted only against DMK, Telugu Desam and (Karnataka Chief Minister) HD Kumaraswamy. Are there any raids in BJP-ruled States?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Election Commission of India Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail EVM Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp