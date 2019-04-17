I-T department raids Kanimozhi's Thoothukudi residence, returns empty-handed

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Hours after campaigning in the State came to an end on Tuesday, the Thoothukudi residence of DMK candidate MK Kanimozhi was raided by the Income Tax officials. However, the sleuths left empty-handed after confirming that no anomalies were found.

Based on a tip-off from the District Collector, as many as 10 officials, including four women, reached her Kurinji Nagar house at around 8.30 pm for “checks”. Kanimozhi, who had returned from campaigning in Kovilpatti earlier, was in the house at the time. Sources say her phone was confiscated by officials and she cooperated with the search.

“We showed them all rooms in the house,” said DMK leader and Thoothukudi MLA Geetha Jeevan. “They took nothing.” Sources claimed that properties of Geetha Jeevan were also under the I-T scanner.

“They came based on a wrong tip-off,” claimed Kanimozhi. “Our team was informed by Collector that cash was stacked in first floor of her house. But, nothing objectionable was found,” I-T said.

"BJP cannot prevent my success through this income tax raid. The raid is anti-democratic, deliberately planned and tested, and no documents have been seized," Kanimozhi told reporters.

"They want to intimidate us through this. They have come to stop elections in Thoothukudi. DMK volunteers will be working with more enthusiasm," she added.

Reacting to the raids, DMK president Stalin said: "I got a message that Kanimozhi's premises is being raided. BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan's premises has crores and crores of rupees are kept there. Why no raids there? Who will take action? Modi used I-T department, Central Bureau of Investigation, Judiciary and latest in the row is Election Commission of India to interfere in the electoral process."

Stalin said, "They are doing this because of the fear of losing."

"This is basically murder of democracy. Rs. 2000 note is being widely offered in the elections, will you report this? In Theni constituency, Rs. 1000 note is being offered to voters, what about that? Tamil Nadu minister Velumani is accused of distributing money, his close aide Sabesan's premises is raided, no one reported, no news on this," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)