Politicians in Vellore upset after poll cancellation

The countermanding of Vellore Lok Sabha polls dampened the mood of politicians in the Fort City, who toiled in scorching summer heat to garner votes for their party’s candidates.

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The countermanding of Vellore Lok Sabha polls dampened the mood of politicians in the Fort City, who toiled in scorching summer heat to garner votes for their party’s candidates. “This is murder of democracy,” said Durai Murugan, reacting to the development. He alleged the elections were being countermanded due to political pressure. “People will teach the Modi-led government a fitting lesson.”        
Puthiya Needhi Katchi’s AC Shanmugam, who was fielded from the constituency by the AIADMK combine, refused to react to the development. After spending over a month campaigning in Vellore, he returned to Chennai only on Tuesday evening. “But the news broke just as he left and he returned to Vellore,” said sources.   

Voters in the Fort City seemed disappointed with the countermanding of elections to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. Many questioned the rationale behind only Vellore being ‘targeted’ by the officials. “Hundreds of crores have been seized across the country. Why has elections not been stopped elsewhere? This is not fair,” said RB Gnanavel, traders’ association leader in Vellore. 

“If their decision was to stop the election, it should have been made clear much earlier. Why did they wait till the last minute? Seizures happened much earlier,” said S Mahesh of Bagayam. An AIADMK leader said countermanding polls just two days ahead of the date is like “stopping a marriage just before tying the knot”. Speaking to Express, he said: “We are completely disappointed with the development.” 

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the EC had taken the decision considering all aspect. “The DMK candidate, however, should have been disqualified before the polls were rescinded. Huge amounts have been seized from him,” the minister alleged.

Election officials clarified that bypolls to Gudiyatham and Sholingur Assembly segments, which fall under Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency, will happen as scheduled. DMK president MK Stalin has warned the EC that the party will resort to a protest against the cancellation of the election to Vellore constituency.

