Vijayakanth’s stronghold set to witness high-pitched battle

KALLAKURICHI: The Kallakurichi parliamentary constituency is witnessing a high-pitched and high-profile battle between DMDK founder-president Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law and party candidate L K Sudheesh and veteran DMK leader Ponmudy’s son Pon Gautham Sigamani.

While Sudheesh, a film producer, unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2009, Gautham Sigamani, a doctor, is now taking a political plunge.

Of the four seats that the DMDK managed to get in the AIADMK-led ‘mega’ alliance, it is no secret that Kallakurichi offers bright prospects of success to the DMDK because of the presence of loyal followers in that region despite its horrible show in the previous Assembly polls.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Vijayakanth contested from the Rishivandiyam Assembly constituency in Kallakurichi and won with a margin of over 30,000 votes. Though the constituency now has a DMK MLA, important villages such as Thiyagadurgam have a strong DMDK presence. “This is our Captain’s fort and we will support his candidate for the parliamentary polls,” said T Rajayam, a resident of Rishivandiyam, adding that there is a hatred among voters in the region for both AIADMK and DMK.

The DMDK is also popular in the nearby Sankarapuram constituency from where Captain’s wife Premalatha Vijayakanth is hailing. “Regardless of manifestos and schemes of other parties, the people will always look at the fact that Premalatha is from Moongilthuraipattu,” said P Saravanan, a resident of Mayannur village, claiming this sentiment only will count because she is taking care of the day-to-day affairs of the party.

Though the DMK too has loyal supporters in the constituency, DMK functionaries claimed that their eight years as the opposition party might cost them dearly.

In this high-profile race, the DMDK, AIADMK and DMK functionaries have agreed that cash will play an important role in the outcome and the DMK’s hesitation to spend might affect their chances.

“Annan (Ponmudi) said at a meeting that if I go to each village and greet the people, they’ll vote for my son. This won’t work anymore,” said a senior DMK leader, explaining that people want money and not the leader’s ‘vanakkam’.

The community factor will also work against the DMK in Yercaud, Attur and Gangavalli, which are AIADMK strongholds and have a high Schedule Tribe and Scheduled Caste population.

DMDK-AIADMK coordination

Despite the last-minute alliance, the AIADMK and DMDK seem to be coordinating well across the constituency. This unity is especially seen in Kallakurichi town. “The DMDK cadre approached us after the alliance was finalised and we have been working with them actively for campaigns,” said C Annadurai, a grassroot-level functionary from Kallakurichi, claiming that Sudheesh also spoke to the AIADMK cadre, soliciting their support.

This is in stark contrast to the situation in the adjoining Viluppuram constituency where the AIADMK and PMK functionaries are acting on cross purpose like oil and water.

The deputy general-secretary of the AMMK, TTV Dinakaran, too, has made inroads into the Kallakurichi constituency, with many village walls carrying the ‘Gift Box’ symbol barely a day after it was awarded to the AMMK. However, his biggest impact is likely to be felt in Kallakurichi town whose AIADMK MLA A Prabhu, a loyalist to Dhinakaran, has been actively campaigning for AMMK candidate Komuki Maniyan, who himself is a former MLA.

Agricultural issues

Sugarcane is a major crop in Kallakurichi, one of the most backward towns in the State. But six of the seven sugar factories are in Viluppuram district, and there are demands for more sugar factories in Kallakurichi district which is being formed.

In addition to cutting travel costs, farmers said it would provide employment for youth. Like Viluppuram, there is a high level of unemployment in the district and there is a cry for education loan waivers.

Irrigation is carried out from wells and borewells, and the monsoon failure has raised demands for the government to provide capital for non-water intensive irrigation methods for crops such as turmeric. “The government has introduced drip irrigation schemes for farmers in Viluppuram but they are yet to take steps here,” said S Manivel, a farmer in Sankarapuram.

New district to help AIADMK

Carving out Kallakurichi district from Viluppuram district has been received well by people in the district and will definitely play a key role in the polls.

“The Viluppuram Collectors never used to come all the way to Kallakurichi because of the distance. And we also find it difficult to go all the way for Monday grievances. Now we will have our own Collector, so it will be easier for us to air our grievances,” said K Periyasami, a resident of Thiyagaduram, which is more than 100 km from Viluppuram.

Residents have also welcomed the other benefits that will come with the formation of a district such as a district hospital and other civil machinery.