Madras High Court refuses to quash order cancelling Vellore polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A special bench of the Madras High Court, at a special sitting on Thursday, refused to quash a notification dated April 16 of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice/President of India rescinding the election to the Vellore parliamentary constituency, scheduled for April 18, following rampant corruption charges.

After going through the reports of the Income Tax department and of the special observers of expenditure, the Election Commission (EC) had come to the conclusive and unavoidable decision to cancel the election. They had rightly taken the decision as there was enough material to cancel the election, a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad pointed out.

The bench was dismissing two writ petitions, one from AIADMK alliance party candidate A C Shanmugham and the other from K Sugumar, an independent candidate. Petitioners sought to quash the notification as illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and disproportionate and consequently direct the authorities concerned to hold the election as scheduled on April 18. Their interim prayer was to stay the operation of the notification.

The EC, which has powers to issue the notification for conducting elections, has also the powers to recommend for cancellation, if it feels there is a necessity to do so, the bench said.

According to petitioners, the Constitution does not envisage any such power with the Law Ministry or the President to countermand an election.

Article 324 of the Constitution vests the power of general superintendence and control over elections only with the EC. No such powers are vested with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice or the President, once after the election process started, they contended.In the post-notification stage, the power that vests with the President was only under Article 103 of the Constitution.

But, the impugned notification had not been issued by the President in exercise of this power, they pointed out. The cancellation notification issued under Sec 14 of the Representation of the People Act read with Sec. 21 of General Clauses Act contravened the constitutional mandate conferred on the EC, they claimed.

Earlier, EC counsel submitted that the decision has been taken by the Law Ministry/President after following the requisite formalities. He also cited various decisions of the Supreme Court and other High Courts in support of his claim.