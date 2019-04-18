Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Elderly woman dies before casting vote in Tamil Nadu

She was said to have suffered a heart attack.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:29 PM

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a tragic incident at a polling booth in Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency, an eighty-year-old woman died before casting her vote on Thursday.

Thulasiammal, a resident of Ananthalai village, Wallajah, visited the polling station located at the Pandit Malviya Aided School. She suddenly had a fainting spell and the voters standing in the queue rushed to her aid. She was immediately taken to the government hospital in Wallajah where she died on the way, sources said. She was said to have suffered a heart attack.

Tamil Nadu elections 2019 LIVE: State records 52 per cent voter turnout till 3 PM

Ranipet Sub-Collector K Elambahavat visited the hospital and inquired about the cause of death. He paid homage to the elderly woman who showed enthusiasm in exercising her franchise.

