Polling officer dies of heart attack during election duty

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A junior assistant, posted on election duty at Sukkamanayakkanpatti town in Palani died of heart attack while on duty at the polling station here on Wednesday. R Senthivel (53), who was working as a junior assistant in a government school in Karisalpatti village was posted as a polling officer III in the Sukkamanayakkanpatti polling station. According to sources, the incident took place when Senthilvel was reportedly executing his election duties on Wednesday.

“He suddenly complained of chest pain and fell unconscious at the polling station. Though we immediately called the 108 ambulance, he died before the ambulance reached the spot,” said the sources. His body has been taken to Palani Government Hospital. Palani Sub Collector and Assistant Returning Officer S Arunraj said, “As per election commission rules, officials who die of natural death while on poll duty are entitled to `10 lakh compensation and `25 lakh ex-gratia would be paid in case of unnatural death.”