Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Elections: Roadshows over, parties await people’s verdict

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers to discharge their democratic duty without fail.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Young Voters

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Just as political parties in Tamil Nadu are keeping their fingers crossed after a month-long campaign, the voters of the State are going to register their mandate today (Thursday) for the Lok Sabha elections – which are crucial for the national parties and the by-elections to the Assembly constituencies - which are crucial for the ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK.   

The 40 Lok Sabha seats played a key role in the formation of government at the Centre many times in the past and this time as well it may become so, given the varied election predictions across the country. Further, the results of by-elections to the 22 Assembly constituencies are crucial for the survival of the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who is surviving on a wafer thin majority. But DMK president MK Stalin is of the firm hope that the election results would spell the end of the State government.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo appealed to the voters to turn out in large numbers to discharge their democratic duty without fail. He said though the scorching sun could be a disadvantage, the EC has made all arrangements for smooth polling. He said if the voters face any difficulty, they can call toll-free number 1950 to lodge a complaint. This facility is available round the clock.  

When asked about the charge of the opposition parties that the Election Commission was acting in a partisan manner by conducting raids only at the places of candidates of opposition parties, the CEO stoutly denied the chargeand said: “The commission is acting on all complaints. So far, we have filed over 4,400 FIRs on various complaints.  A few days ago, they conducted searches at the MLAs hostel too, on a complaint. But the squads could not find anything. Similar was the case with the raids on DMK candidate Kanimozhi’s house.”

On the searches made in Andipatti on Tuesday night, the CEO said the district officials had sent a preliminary report. Since the investigation was still going on, he was awaiting a detailed report on the same.   As far as the seizure of unaccounted money and material was concerned, the CEO said till April 16, Rs 208.27 crore of unaccounted money had been seized. In addition, gold and silver worth Rs 294.38 and freebies (Rs 8.17 crore) were also recovered. In all, the total worth of unaccounted money and materials stands at Rs 514.57 crore. 

Responding to a question, the CEO said as far as Tamil Nadu was concerned, booth capturing and use of muscle power were rare. However, the EC had been keeping vigil and had provided additional security to the polling booths which had been identified as sensitive.  

Regarding the complaint that power cuts were manipulated to facilitate distribution of money to the voters, the CEO said, “We have already got a report on this from the TNEB. Except in Thanjavur district where a fire accident was reported, in all districts, 24-hour power supply is being maintained. We have directed the EB to inform the DEOs even if there is interruption of power supply for a short period.”

Report on power cuts 
Regarding the complaint that power cuts were manipulated to facilitate distribution of money to the voters, the CEO said, “We have already got a report on this from TNEB. Except in Thanjavur district where a fire accident was reported, in all other districts, 24-hour power supply is being maintained.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp