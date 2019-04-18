Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu township policy likely for large-scale development

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu government is looking at developing a township policy and a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for large-scale development across the State, according to the draft State urban housing and habitat policy.  The draft policy is being developed by Ernst and Young after German Agency for International Cooperation or (GIZ), an international enterprise owned by German Federal Government, appointed the agency to understand the current housing scenario and formulate the all-inclusive housing and habitat policy for Tamil Nadu. 

As per the draft which has been submitted to government, the stress is on promoting satellite township with provision for rapid transit corridors and connectivity.It is learnt the draft policy has suggested that the satellite towns of Thirumazhisai in Chennai and Thoppur-Uchapatti in Madurai, wherein 4,500 slum dwellers are being resettled, to be developed as a sustainable habitat.

Meanwhile, the draft has suggested the need to adopt transit-oriented development (TOD) to ensure optimum utilisation of land which shall leverage population density as a tool to enable supply of affordable housing.It has also suggested that a transit oriented policy be developed emphasising on both Green-field and Brown-field redevelopment that shall be aligned to create affordable housing stock in proximity to transit corridors and transit nodes.

This also comes as the new Metro Rail Policy mandates TOD to promote compact and dense urban development along metro corridors.  Under the policy, States need to adopt innovative mechanisms like Value Capture Financing tools to mobilise resources for financing metro projects by capturing a share of increase in the asset values through ‘Betterment Levy’.

The policy also suggests the need for detailed land use, urban design norms, guidelines and development control regulations to be framed to support the objectives of affordability and transit orientation, including measures related to parking, mixed use, public spaces and pedestrian infrastructure.

