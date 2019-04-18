Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Centenarian attracts voters' attention in Tirupattur

A centenarian D Periyasamy of Kummudikampatti, Kandili panchayat union, in Tirupattur falling under Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, endured the pain to reach the polling booth.

By R Sivakumar
VELLORE: Voters across ages showed a keen interest in exercising their franchise in the current elections as the polling got underway at Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency and three Assembly segments-Sholingur, Gudiyattam and Ambur.

However, the turnout was very poor in the first two hours.

A centenarian D Periyasamy of Kummudikampatti, Kandili panchayat union, in Tirupattur falling under Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, endured the pain to reach the polling booth with the help of fellow villagers.

Using a stick, he moved into the booth to exercise the franchise to elect the people's representative.

“I am not in good health but I walked into the booth to create awareness among youngsters to fulfill their democratic duty of casting vote,” the 101-year-old man said.

Periyasamy was given a rousing welcome by volunteers of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to honour his commitment to perform the duty as a voter.

The volunteers played percussion instruments to cheer him and led him to the polling station.

First-time voters

Meanwhile, first-time voters began to swarm the polling stations, although, in thin numbers, minutes after the exercise got underway at several places.

“I am excited to cast my vote for the first time. I feel I have done a big thing. I want a change in the system,” 18-year-old M Aditya, told Express after casting vote at Don Bosco school at Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi.

Harini Baskar, who has just graduated, is also a first-time voter.

“I feel happy that I have contributed to electing our representative,” the 20-year-old girl said.

EVM glitches

Polling got delayed for a brief period at three places in Vellore district. At the polling station in LG Pudur, an electronic voting machine developed glitches causing a delay.

Similarly, glitches were reported from two booths in Sholingur and Arcot Assembly constituencies, sources said.

The first two hours reported a meagre, 1.31 per cent, polling in Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency and Sholingur, Gudiyattam and Ambur Assembly segments, the sources informed.

