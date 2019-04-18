Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Durai Murugan slams Centre for cancellation of Vellore polls

Talking to reporters, after casting his vote at Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, the DMK treasurer said such actions were construed as a beginning of dictatorship.

DMK treasurer Durai Murugan. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Beleaguered over the countermanding of polls to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, where his son DM Kathir Anand was fielded, DMK treasurer Durai Murugan on Thursday accused the Modi government of 'unleashing' the central agencies like Income Tax (I-T) department to 'hunt' the Opposition during the run-up to the general elections to the Lok Sabha.

Talking to reporters, after casting his vote at Gandhi Nagar in Katpadi, he said such actions were construed as a beginning of dictatorship.

“When there is a caretaker government, the Prime Minister and his subordinates should not operate independent bodies like CBI and Income Tax department. Hunting the Opposition by unleashing IT had not happened in the past. It is happening for the first time in India,” Durai Murugan said.

Pointing out that the Constitution ensures independent functioning of the executive, judiciary and legislature, he said, “Bringing the control of these bodies in the hands of the ruling party to suppress the Opposition is construed the first step for the reign of dictatorship.”

“This trend should be checked,” the DMK treasurer emphasised.

Taking exception to the Income Tax barging into the premises of the leaders and candidates even when electioneering was going on, Durai Murugan said it was unbecoming of democracy.

Replying to a question on whether he saw any contradictions in the claims of Election Commission of India (ECI) to rescind the polls, the belligerent leader said such things would be raised at the appropriate fora.

It may be noted that the polls to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was countermanded on Tuesday, just after the electioneering was wound up, citing the huge cash haul made during the IT raids held at Durai Murugan's residence and premise of DMK men linked to his family.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed two petitions, filed by AIADMK alliance candidate AC Shanmugam and an Independent, challenging the order of the ECI.

