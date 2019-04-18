Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Elections: Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on Thursday

Tough fight to ensue in the first elections in the state without Jaya and MK; 154 people, including AMMK man, booked over cash distribution in Andipatti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After high-octane campaigns, charges, counter-charges, legal battles, and seizure of crores of rupees in cash, Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on Thursday to elect 38 Lok Sabha members and 18 MLAs.

For the first time in decades, both the Dravidian majors are facing an electoral battle under new leadership. Unlike in 2014, most parties in the State have gravitated towards either of the Dravidian majors. Analysts, hence, have predicted a tough electoral battle between the two sides, though smaller groups like AMMK and MNM are likely to complicate the outcomes in certain segments. 

While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is banking on his “stable and good governance”, DMK president MK Stalin is betting on the “anti-BJP sentiment” that he claims prevails in TN. The bigger concern, for both these parties, is the bypolls to 22 Assembly segments. While AIADMK needs just 4 seats, DMK will have to win 21 to claim majority in the House.          

The quantum of money and valuables seized ahead of this elections is unprecedented, say observers. Around `510 crore worth cash, gold and liquor have been seized from across Tamil Nadu till Monday. Officials seized another `1.48 crore on Wednesday. Theni police have booked a whopping 154 people of which four, including an AMMK worker, have been remanded. The money was allegedly to be distributed to voters in Andipatti bypoll segment. 

Meanwhile, in Karur, District Collector T Anbalagan and Congress candidate Jothimani have filed cases against each other. An audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between the duo is now viral on social media. 

In the clip, Anbalagan is heard warning Jothimani that he would recommend countermanding of elections in Karur. On Tuesday, he had alleged that DMK, Congress workers threatened him. Jothimani is heard asking why AIADMK candidate was given permission to campaign though his application was in violation of rules.  

