98 per cent votes polled at IMH where residents cast their vote for the first time in Tamil Nadu

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ninety-eight per cent votes were polled at the Institute of Mental Health on Thursday. The institute falls under the Chennai Central constituency. This is the first time in the State that residents of the Institute have been allowed to vote.

The polling of votes at the booth no: 244, S (special) began around 8.30 am. Of the 159 residents who had received voter identity cards, 156 exercised their franchise. "Of the 156, 100 were men and 56 were women. Two couldn't cast their vote and one expressed unwillingness to vote," said Dr P Poorna Chandrika, Director, Institute of Mental Health.

The Chennai Corporation electoral officers had set up a polling booth exclusively for the residents. The residents, who came in batches, were excited while waiting outside the booth to vote.

Speaking to Express after casting his vote, Vimal* a 55-year-old resident said," It’s my democratic right. I am voting after 10 years. As a citizen, I feel I have a responsibility to choose our Prime Minister. I am so excited to do it in the institute campus itself, thanks to the Chennai Corporation officials and Disability Rights Alliance and the institute. They took efforts to make sure we exercised our right.”

Another resident, 55-year-old Kamala* said, "We lost our prominent leaders. Now, it is time for us to choose our rulers wisely. So, I understand, it’s important to vote and choose our next leaders. I have not voted for the last 7 years or so. Initially, I was disappointed when they said I would not be able to vote due to some problem in the election process. But today, I am happy that I could cast my vote".

The electoral officers also had distributed the voter identity cards to these inmates last week after they were enrolled in the electoral list.

(*names changed)