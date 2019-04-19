Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha Elections: Western Tamil Nadu votes peacefully

Of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies the AIADMK is contesting from in this Lok Sabha election, seven are in Western Tamil Nadu, from which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hails.

S Saravanan, a person with quadriplegic disability, casting his vote with the help of volunteers at a booth in Periyar Colony in Tirupur | P Prabhu Kumar

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Polling in Western Tamil Nadu went off peacefully on Thursday, with Namakkal witnessing the highest turnout in the State as 79.75 per cent of voters exercised their franchise according to figures as of 9pm. However, five elderly citizens, who went to cast their votes, died at polling stations at Coimbatore, Salem and Erode districts.

In Coimbatore, retired Directorate of Town and Country Planning deputy director K Balakrishnan (81) died at a polling booth in Gandhi Maanagar while 85-year-old Ayyammal died at a booth in Eachanari. In Salem, 74-year-old Krishnan died at Vedapatti in Omalur and 68-year-old Chandrabose died at Annathanapatti in Salem while waiting to cast their votes. In Erode, S Murugesan (65) died at a booth in Sivagiri. 

In few places like Venkitapuram in Palladam, Tiruppur constituency, Animoor near Thiruchengode in Namakkal constituency, Ekkalnatham near Veppanahalli in Krishnagiri constituency and Chinnapudur near Sulur, Coimbatore constituency, residents boycotted the polls for a variety of reasons.

Of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies the AIADMK is contesting from in this Lok Sabha election, seven are in Western Tamil Nadu, from which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hails. The party has banked on this region over traditional stronghold of South Tamil Nadu, from which deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam hails.

It had also given two key constituencies to its allies with the BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan contesting from Coimbatore and PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss from Dharmapuri.
As far as the DMK front is concerned, former union minister A Raja is contesting from Nilgiris while in Erode MDMK has fielded A Ganesamurthy in the lone seat allotted to it. 
Many voters Express spoke to in the region said they were voting “for change”.

