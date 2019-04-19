Home States Tamil Nadu

Partymen turn to biryani and booze to woo voters in Tamil Nadu

Cadre distribute packets of biriyani and alcohol bottles along with voting slips as EC lacks manpower; eateries see brisk business  

Published: 19th April 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

People throng a biriyani shop at Purusawalkam as most of the shops in the city were closed in view of the Lok Sabha election on Thursday | DEBADATA MALLICK

By Samuel Merigala & Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Elections in many parts of Chennai turned out to be a low-key bribing affair for political parties. Political cadre were seen distributing ‘biryani’ packets and bottles of alcohol to those willing to sell their votes. This resulted in good business for biryani centres, which received hundreds of orders an hour. In most cases, the biryani and alcohol were distributed to voters by party cadre entrusted with handing out voting tokens.

”The Election Commission does not have the manpower to give voting slips to people. So, we offered to help them,” said a party functionary at Chitlapakkam, claiming it also gave them an opportunity to remind voters of the ‘political conditions in the country’ before they cast their vote. “They asked us to vote for their party and so we will get free food,” said Kumara Guru*, a resident of Robertson lane at Mandaveli, claiming he was whisked away by partymen after he cast his vote and was given Biriyani packets after he confirmed he had voted for their party. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He claimed his wife and parents received packets from four different political parties, shedding light on the extent of the ‘food for votes’ bribery that was in play in the city on poll day. Interestingly, it was not just the party cadre that was feeding people with bribes, in some cases people insisted on taking bribes for votes. “Do you want our votes or not?,” asked a woman demanding lunch for her entire family from the cadre after receiving her voting token at  Sembakkam, near Tambaram.  

In most of these cases, the bribes were given by the party along with the voting tokens and took place in close proximity to polling stations, but election officials turned a blind eye to it. “It is true, we don’t have enough people to give voting tokens to people,” said an election official at a polling station at Tambaram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp