Tamil Nadu Class 12 results out: Here is where you can check them

Published: 19th April 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 12:19 PM



Students checking result at a school in Coimbatore.



The results for Tamil Nadu board's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations have been announced. Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.37 per cent, followed by Erode and Perambalur districts which recorded pass percentage of 95.23 and 95.15 per cent respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their scores on the official website —tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

Students can also access their results on examresults.net.

8.8 lakh students have written the Class 12 exam this year.

Once again, girls have outshone boys with the pass percentage among girl students has been reported to be 93.64%, while it is 88.57% among male students. 

Last year, the overall pass per cent was 91.1.

The Tamil Nadu board is also expected to release the SSLC (Class 10) scores on 29 April.

