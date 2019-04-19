Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has decided, now wait till May 23

Polling was largely peaceful though there were complaints of few incidents of violence and technical glitches in EVMs

Published: 19th April 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami waiting to cast his ballot, in Salem | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Elections to 38 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and bye-elections to 18 Assembly segments were largely peaceful, barring stray instances of violence and technical glitches. The polling percentage recorded for Lok Sabha elections is 70.9, lower than the 73.74 per cent recorded in 2014. The polling percentage in bypolls stood at 71.62. The figures are likely to be revised and updated on Friday.

Among the constituencies, Namakkal recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.75 per cent and Chennai South recorded the lowest turnout at 57.43 per cent. Kallakurichi, Karur and Chidambaram also recorded strong voter turnout of over 76 per cent.No major law and order issues were reported anywhere in the State. In Arakkonam, a CAPF jawan fired one round in the air to disperse a mob that allegedly tried to enter a polling station in Kilvisharam. “Vellore SP was rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control,” said DGP (elections) Ashutosh Shukla.

Stray incidents of violence were reported in five places, including Gudiyatham and Ariyalur. In Kanyakumari, four BJP workers were injured in clashes with alleged workers of the Congress and DMK. The Congress had filed a complaint alleging that names of 1 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral list in Kanyakumari.

Addressing the media after the elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabatra Sahoo said the complaint would be investigated. “A report would be sought from the DEO. However, the complaint does not mention in which booths the names were removed.” 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Though there were stray cases of technical glitches in the voting machines, Sahoo claimed the overall numbers were less. “Totally, 375 ballot units, 228 control units and 766 VVPAT were replaced. Only 0.33 per cent total EVMs used were reported faulty. This means the EMV performance has been very good,” he claimed. Two elderly men died after casting their votes in Sivagiri (Erode) and Vedappatti (Salem). In Coimbatore, a 65-year-old man, who collapsed after emerging from a polling station, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, and an 85-year woman died while standing in queue.

turnout 68%

95 constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections

15% turnout in J&K’s Srinagar, the lowest, while the state’s Udhampur constituency saw 70% polling 
Some incidents of violence, road blockades, bombings and police firing marred polling in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that recorded 76% turnout. Police fired in the air and burst tear gas shells to control a mob that threw stones at them in Raiganj constituency. Bombs were hurled in Chopra where the CPM candidate said his car was ransacked
Karnataka saw 68% turnout in 14 seats, with just 50% participation in Bengaluru. Turnout was 64% in Odisha’s five LS & 35 Assembly seats
57.2% polling in Maharashtra’s 10 seats. The three seats in Chhattisgarh saw an impressive 71% turnout amid tight security against Maoists
The five seats in Bihar saw 62.5% turnout, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 62% voting in eight constituencies
In Assam, turnout was 73.32% for five seats, while Manipur’s lone seat saw a 80% turnout amid isolated violence

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha constituencies Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp