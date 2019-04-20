Home States Tamil Nadu

Five men fall to death while digging well

Five men engaged in digging a well died when they plunged into a 30-feet rocky well after a crane lifting them to the surface cut loose near Chengam in the district on Friday.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Five men engaged in digging a well died when they plunged into a 30-feet rocky well after a crane lifting them to the surface cut loose near Chengam in the district on Friday. Sources said six men had been digging a well at a private school ground in Alathur near Chengam for over week. The workers were using a wooden crane to enter and exit the well.

On Friday, they placed explosives at a depth of 30 feet to break rocks and widen the well, and were returning to the surface. When they were about to reach the surface, the rope that was used to lift the crane cut off, plunging the crane into the well. In the impact, five men died on the spot while the other man sustained injuries.

The incident reportedly happened around 4.30pm. Upon receiving information, the police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies using a crane. The injured man was sent to Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital.  The deceased have been identified as Velu (40), a resident of Panaiyolaipadi near Chengam, Thanigachalam (45), Ravi (40), Pichandi (55) and Periyasamy (25), all residents of Thamaraipakkam village near Chengam. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Chengam

Comments

