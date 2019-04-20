ADGP, IGP to get contempt notice over delay in TSP cop’s promotion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued statutory notice against Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar, Additional Director-General of Police and Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector-General of Police, Armed Police, requiring them to appear before it on June 4 in connection with a contempt of court case.

Justice V Parthiban issued the notice while entertaining a contempt application from S Subramaniam of Kovaipudhur in Coimbatore, on April 10 last.

According to advocate R Jayaprakash, Subramanian had joined the police service as Grade-II constable in TSP IV Battalion in December, 1985. Finally, he was selected as inspector (RT) in March 2005 and transferred to IX Battalion at Manimuthar. Later, he was declared fit for promotion as inspector (Adjutant) in the ‘C’ list for 2011-12.. He was placed in the second place in the list. In pursuance of the selection, he was issued with a promotion order dated August 5, 2011 and posted to RC at Avadi.

While so, he was issued with an order dated August 22, 2011 stating that his promotion was to be kept in abeyance for administrative reasons. He came to know that the State Home secretary Niranjan Mardi had amended Rule 2 of the Special Rules for Promotion of Subordinate Services through a GO dated November 8, 2011, which stated that persons working as inspector of police in general service alone are eligible for promotion, whereas he was given the promotion in August. He moved the High Court, which on January 18, 2018 quashed the order and directed the authorities concerned to give the promotion and other benefits to the petitioner in eight weeks.

Contending that this order was not complied with, Jayaprakash filed the present contempt petition to punish the officials concerned for contempt. The bench issued the statutory notice in respect of the ADGP and IGP alone, returnable by June 4.