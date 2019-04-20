Home States Tamil Nadu

ADGP, IGP to get contempt notice over delay in TSP cop’s promotion

Top cops also told to appear before court in connection with contempt of court case

Published: 20th April 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued statutory notice against Mohammed Shakeel Akhtar, Additional Director-General of Police and Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector-General of Police, Armed Police, requiring them to appear before it on June 4 in connection with a contempt of court case.

Justice V Parthiban issued the notice while entertaining a contempt application from S Subramaniam of Kovaipudhur in Coimbatore, on April 10 last.

According to advocate R Jayaprakash, Subramanian had joined the police service as Grade-II constable in TSP IV Battalion in December, 1985. Finally, he was selected as inspector (RT) in March 2005 and transferred to IX Battalion at Manimuthar. Later, he was declared fit for promotion as inspector (Adjutant) in the ‘C’ list for 2011-12.. He was placed in the second place in the list. In pursuance of the selection, he was issued with a promotion order dated August 5, 2011 and posted to RC at Avadi.

While so, he was issued with an order dated August 22, 2011 stating that his promotion was to be kept in abeyance for administrative reasons. He came to know that the State Home secretary Niranjan Mardi had amended Rule 2  of the Special Rules for Promotion of Subordinate Services through a GO dated November 8, 2011, which stated that persons working as inspector of police in general service alone are eligible for promotion, whereas he was given the promotion in August. He moved the High Court, which on January 18, 2018 quashed the order and directed the authorities concerned to give the promotion and other benefits to the petitioner in eight weeks.

Contending that this order was not complied with, Jayaprakash filed the present contempt petition to punish the officials concerned for contempt. The bench issued the statutory notice in respect of the ADGP and IGP alone, returnable by June 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp