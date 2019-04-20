Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops fire in air to quell mob after ‘derogatory’ audio in Pudukkottai

Clip sparks widespread protests in Ponnamaravathy; Section 144 promulgated for 3 days

Published: 20th April 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police vehicles damaged in stone pelting at Ponnamaravathi | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: An audio clip reportedly denigrating a particular community sparked widespread protests in and around Ponnamaravathy in Pudukkottai district. The protests began on Thursday night and continued till Friday. Police had to fire into the air to bring the situation under control. Section 144 has been promulgated for three days.

Angered by the audio clip, hundreds of people from the community gathered before the police station in Ponnamaravathy on Thursday night demanding action against those responsible. The protest spiralled into violence as people started damaging a few cars parked on the road. Pudukkottai SP Selvaraj rushed to the spot and spoke to community members.  He assured them he would identify and arrest the miscreants, following which the protesters dispersed. However, about 3,000 people gathered at Ponnamaravathy again early on Friday morning demanding action. Central Zone IG V Varadharaju rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but some people started pelting stones and the situation got aggravated.

As about eight police vehicles were damaged and three police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, police resorted to a lathicharge and later fired into the air to control the situation.

Because of the violence, traffic to Ponnamaravathy was badly affected. People of the community in many villages surrounding  Ponnamaravathy also joined the protest by blocking roads using tree trunks. Ponnamaravathy returned to normal only on Friday evening.  As the police are yet to identify those responsible for the inflammatory audio clip, locals fear the protests may return at any time. Due to this, Section 144 was promulgated and police security provided in Ponnamaravathy and a few villages.

Lathicharge

As about eight police vehicles were damaged and three cops sustained injuries in stone-pelting, police resorted to a lathicharge

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
audio clip Pudukkottai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp