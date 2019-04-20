Cops fire in air to quell mob after ‘derogatory’ audio in Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: An audio clip reportedly denigrating a particular community sparked widespread protests in and around Ponnamaravathy in Pudukkottai district. The protests began on Thursday night and continued till Friday. Police had to fire into the air to bring the situation under control. Section 144 has been promulgated for three days.

Angered by the audio clip, hundreds of people from the community gathered before the police station in Ponnamaravathy on Thursday night demanding action against those responsible. The protest spiralled into violence as people started damaging a few cars parked on the road. Pudukkottai SP Selvaraj rushed to the spot and spoke to community members. He assured them he would identify and arrest the miscreants, following which the protesters dispersed. However, about 3,000 people gathered at Ponnamaravathy again early on Friday morning demanding action. Central Zone IG V Varadharaju rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but some people started pelting stones and the situation got aggravated.

As about eight police vehicles were damaged and three police personnel sustained injuries in the stone-pelting, police resorted to a lathicharge and later fired into the air to control the situation.

Because of the violence, traffic to Ponnamaravathy was badly affected. People of the community in many villages surrounding Ponnamaravathy also joined the protest by blocking roads using tree trunks. Ponnamaravathy returned to normal only on Friday evening. As the police are yet to identify those responsible for the inflammatory audio clip, locals fear the protests may return at any time. Due to this, Section 144 was promulgated and police security provided in Ponnamaravathy and a few villages.

