Dhinakaran becomes AMMK general secretary; to register party with ECI

Published: 20th April 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Immediately after the Lok Sabha elections, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran on Friday took the next political move - electing him as the general secretary of the party. Hitherto, he was the deputy general secretary. Office-bearers also decided to formally register AMMK as a political party with the Election Commission (EC). CR Saraswathi, AMMK spokesperson, said Dhinakaran was unanimously elected general secretary of the party at a meeting of top functionaries held here. 

As per the assurance given by Dhinakaran’s counsel before the Supreme Court, steps have been taken to register AMMK as a political party with EC.   She said that soon VK Sasikala will take over as the president of the party. Fisheries minister D Jayakumar said according to EC rules any party can be registered and can get recognition only if it secures six per cent votes. But, AMMK will secure only one or two per cent votes and it will continue to remain just as a group, he said.

