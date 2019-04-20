Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl kills self by jumping in front of train

Published: 20th April 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Poondiyankuppam railway track near Kullanchavadi on Friday after her parents allegedly scolded her for securing low marks in her Class 12 final exams. According police sources, A Kavya, (17), a resident of  Kullanchavadi, was a student of the government higher secondary school at Old Town.

After the Class 12 results were declared on Friday morning, the girl’s parents scolded her for securing low marks in the exam. Being upset over that, the girl jumped in front of a train at Poondiyankuppam railway track and committed suicide. If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

