Over 9,000 dog sterilisation procedures performed in 2018

CHENNAI: A total of 9,009 sterilisation procedures were done in 2018 by the animal birth control (ABC) centres in the city to control the population of the stray dogs. A submission to this effect was made by Greater Chennai Corporation before a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad of the Madras High Court when a PIL petition from S Muralidharan came up for hearing, a couple of days ago.Petitioner alleged that the procedures were being performed under unhygenic and inhumane conditions, that too by drivers of the vehicles attached to such centres.

He wanted the court to issue suitable directions to all corporations, municipalities and other local bodies to strictly adhere to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules in dog pounds and animal care centres maintained by them.

All such surgeries were strictly performed by qualified veterinary surgeons in air-conditioned rooms well equipped with surgery tables and autoclaves, the corporation commissioner said in the report filed before the bench. There are three animal birth control (ABC) centres in Chennai — Llyods Colony, Basin Road and Kannamapet. Two more centres are being maintained by NGOs like Blue Cross of India at Velachery and Madras Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at Vepery, the report said.

Each kennel is sufficiently spaced as per Animal Welfare Board of India requirement, having a minimum area of approximately 10 x 12 with 6 ft height. In each room 10-12 dogs are housed. Male and female dogs are kept separately before and after surgery. Light and fan facility is also provided. The rooms are cleaned twice daily before feeding, the report said.

As to performing surgeries, the report said that before surgery, the dogs are physically examined by doctors for signs of health and alertness, posture, feeding and abnormal discharge from natural orifices, etc. Healthy animals alone are allowed for surgery. Suspected animals are subjected to further examination, the report said. Recording the submission, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 22.

