Home States Tamil Nadu

Son of agricultural labourers aspires to become a doctor

Though this 17-year-old does not own a mobile phone himself, he aspires to be an ophthalmologist.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:45 AM

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Son of agricultural labourers, Madhankumar S, the topper of Mahakavi Bharathiyar Higher Secondary School at Pakkam village in Thiruvallur district, has scored 555 out of 600 marks in the Class 12 examinations. But his battle is only half won, as his larger goal is to become a doctor. While Madhankumar has scored well in Class 12,  he now eyes cracking the NEET examination. He has been dedicatedly preparing for the same.

Though this 17-year-old does not own a mobile phone himself, he aspires to be an ophthalmologist.“There is a great demand for ophthalmologists as nowadays people remain glued to their mobile phones and laptops. Due to this bad practice, many people are suffering from different eye diseases,” said Madhankumar. A resident of Guruvoyal village in Thiruvallur district, Madhan cannot afford to study at a coaching centre for NEET so he is preparing for the exam himself.

“I am studying hard to crack the NEET examination,” said Madhan, who knows the need of money in his family’s life. Along with focusing on studies, Madhan also helps his parents in their work. Both, his father and mother work as agricultural labourers in others’ fields.

His school headmistress, S Sumathi is quite proud about his success. “He is a very intelligent and hardworking boy. Braving all odds, he has scored such good marks.”

TAGS
Madhankumar S NEET

