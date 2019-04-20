Superstar Rajnikanth gets it ‘right’, polling official lands in trouble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The election official in Chennai where actor Rajnikanth cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, has landed in trouble for a different reason: He had applied the indelible ink on the right index finger of the actor.

According to Election Commission rules, the ink should be applied on the left index finger. When a scribe asked about this, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said it could be a genuine mistake and he will inquire about it with the presiding official of the booth concerned.

“Election Commission’s instructions is first it should be the left-hand index finger or the next finger or the next. If not, one can go for the right hand,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.

The superstar was in the centre of a similar controversy during the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, when a man followed him to the polling booth and videographed him casting vote in favour of a particular party.