Tamil Nadu Class 12 results: Meet the school topper who braved all odds

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Boomika’s joy knew no bounds on Friday morning when she got to know that she has secured 570 marks out of 600 in the Class 12 results and has become the topper of Anna Gem Science Park School, located inside Anna University campus.

For Boomika, whose father runs a bicycle repair shop, this achievement is no small feat. Coming from a family with such a financial background, has its own set of problems. But for Boomika, it was her poverty that acted as a driving force for her to study well.

“Since my childhood, I am well aware of the financial condition of my family. And I also realized that the only way through which I can ensure a better life for my family is if I study well. Since childhood I have been very serious about studies,” said Boomika, who is the elder daughter of the family. She has one younger sister.

Boomika has scored 99 marks each, in Economics and Commerce subjects and aspires to join Indian Revenue Service. But the journey was not easy for the achiever. After she passed class X, Boomika’s father wanted her to shift to some government-run school as he was not able to pay the fees of the Anna Gem Science Park School.

That was when the principal of the school came to Boomika’s rescue.“Boomika was a very bright student and I genuinely wanted to see her excel in life. I assured her parents that I will take care of her fees, following which they agreed to keep her in our school,” said Girija Devi, principal of the school.

Boomika has now managed to make her parents and teachers proud. “I will support her in whatever she wants to do in her life,” said A Balaji, Boomika’s father.