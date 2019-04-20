Home States Tamil Nadu

Will name by-election candidates soon: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Asked about commutation issues faced by people across Tamil Nadu on the poll day, Palaniswami said he was informed that buses were functioning without any issues in all routes.

Published: 20th April 2019 04:31 AM

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Soon, AIADMK will announce candidates for by-polls to be conducted in four Assembly constituencies on May 19, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, at Salem Airport on Friday. Speaking to media persons, he said that rise in Salem’s voter turnout is the result of AIADMK’s good governance.

“AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance will win from all 39 seats in this Lok Sabha election. Our victory is also assured in the by-elections,” he said, adding that AIADMK would ally with same parties in the next elections too.

“A few districts in the State were hit by storms on Thursday. Soon, the government officials will estimate the damage and provide compensation to people concerned,” the chief minister said.

Asked about commutation issues faced by people across Tamil Nadu on the poll day, Palaniswami said he was informed that buses were functioning without any issues in all routes. “Even additional buses were operated in some regions. Transport minister could not interfere as Model Code of Conduct was in force,” he further said.

AIADMK by-poll EPS Edappadi K Palaniswami

