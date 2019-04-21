Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 1,000 unidentified people booked for rioting

Clashes had erupted in Pudukkottai dist over an audio clip with derogatory comments about a particular community 

Published: 21st April 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

A huge posse of police personnel deployed outside the station as well as other important locations on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: After Friday’s violence at Ponnamaravathi, where CrPC Section 144 has been promulgated for three days, the police have booked 1,000 unidentified people on charges of destruction of property and injuring policemen. The police said that two policemen—V Mathesh and V Karuppaiah—had been injured and eight police cars vandalised in the riot.  A TNSTC bus driver, V Vijayabalan, complained that three government buses’ glasses were broken by three unidentified people.

The police are identifying rioters using videos and photos recorded during the rioting believed to be triggered by a defamatory audio clip about a community. Police sources said that three people were detained from villages near the Thanjavur-Pudukkottai border for questioning.

After audio was circulated in Ponnamaravathi on Thursday night, protests erupted on Friday outside the police station, demanding action against those created the clip. The protests snowballed into a riot. After the prohibitory order was promulgated, shops and bus transport were affected. The police made announcements asking people not to assemble in public places. A huge posse of police personnel deployed outside the station.

