Candidates protest as official enters counting centre sans permission

On Saturday evening, Tahsildar Sampoornam allegedly visited the counting centre and reportedly took some documents with her.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension was palpable at the Madurai Medical College premises, where candidates of the Madurai parliamentary constituency staged a protest after reports of a woman official entering the counting centre without authorisation and leaving the campus with some documents emerged. Electronic voting machines have been stored in strong rooms on the premises of the medical college.

On Saturday evening, Tahsildar Sampoornam allegedly visited the counting centre and reportedly took some documents with her. Based on information from election agents, CPM’s Su Venkatesan, AMMK’s David Annadurai and a few independent candidates with their supporters staged a protest in front of the counting centre. Following the protest, police presence in the vicinity was increased. 

Speaking to Express, Su Venkatesan alleged that the woman officer, without the permission of the collector-cum-district election officer, visited the counting centre and stayed there for over two hours. “She left the place around 5.30pm with some documents, including the diaries of the presiding officers. She took a photocopy of the documents in shops outside the medical college,” he alleged.

However, officials refuted the allegations, saying the woman official was escorted off the premises soon after security personnel learnt about her presence. The senior officials also claimed the tahsildar had no document on her person when she was found. Meanwhile, the candidates refused to buy the official version, with the CPM and the AMMK candidates demanding the officials to make public the CCTV footage from the centre. 

David Annadurai raised questions as to how an officer was permitted inside the counting centre without the permission of election officer. He also cast aspersions on the efficacy of the security apparatus as the official had reportedly trespassed into the centre, bypassing a three-tier arrangement deployed by both the police and paramilitary forces.

Meanwhile Collector S Natarajan and Commissioner of Police Davidson Devasirvathan visited the counting centre and held an enquiry. Speaking to media persons, Natarajan said that an enquiry had be initiated and if any unauthorised access found to be by any official inside the counting centre, necessary action will be taken.

