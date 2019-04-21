Cattle electrocuted, crops damaged in flash showers in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two cows were electrocuted and thousands of plantain trees damaged in heavy rains that lashed parts of Vaniyambadi Taluk in Vellore district over the last two days.

At Melnimmiampattu, the cows belonging to N Venkatesan were electrocuted during heavy rains coupled with lightning on Saturday night.

An official team led by Vaniyambadi Tahsildar C Murugan visited the spot and held inquiries on Sunday. They also arranged for conducting a postmortem on the dead cows.

Meanwhile, a large number of plantain trees, in flowering stage, were uprooted by gusty wind during heavy spell of showers on Friday at Vigilapuram, Palappanur and Reddiyur.

“About 5000 plantain trees suffered damage. They were in flowering stage and would have ripened in a month's time,” an official said.

Plantain trees raised in 12 fields in about 8 acres were damaged during the rains, while also bringing down the temperature.

The government departments concerned will make an assessment of damage and decide upon compensating the loss.

Amid heat and humidity afflicting the people, certain parts of Vellore district received rainfall over the last few days.

Till 8.30 am on Sunday, the district received 87.80 mm rain that including Ambur- 10.8 mm, Vaniyambadi-5.0, Alangayam-17.2 and Tirupattur-41.0, officials said.

