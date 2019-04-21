Governor, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami extend Easter greetings

Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of other political parties have extended their Easter greetings.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of other political parties have extended their Easter greetings. The Governor said Easter is celebrated all over the world as the day of resurrection of Jesus Christ.  

“Let us all on this festival day resolve to uphold the virtues of love, compassion, hope, morality and faith in our lives so as to create a better future for all of  mankind,” he said. The Chief Minister said, “Let peace, love and harmony fill the air across the world and everyone practise what Jesus Christ preached.”. DMK president MK Stalin, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and leaders of other political parties also extended greetings.

