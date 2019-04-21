Heavy rain warning for southern Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : While Chennai will continue to remain hot and humid, some southern and interior districts are witnessing good rainfall in the last couple of days. The meteorological department issued heavy rain warning on Saturday to Theni, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Salem districts till April 22. The department has also issued thunderstorm warning with gusty wind up to 50kmph and lightning in isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30pm on Saturday showed that Namakkal received highest rain of nine cm followed by Kodaikanal seven cm. Several stations such as Salem, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Karur also received good rain ranging from four cm to one cm.

However, for Chennai, the met forecast says, “ The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 28 degree Celsius respectively”.

Overall, Tamil Nadu is reeling under an 82 per cent rainfall deficit between March 1 and April 20.