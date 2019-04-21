Observers send report on demand for repolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The General Observers in three parliamentary constituencies have sent their reports to the Election Commission on the demand for conducting repoll in 10 booths. The EC will consider the situation and is likely to take a decision in this regard soon.

Answering reporters queries, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said though the Lok Sabha elections went off peacefully, except for a few stray incidents, opposition parties had raised certain issues, including alleged irregularities. In the complaints, parties had alleged that irregularities took place in eight booths in Dharmapuri and one booth each in Cuddalore and Tiruvallur constituencies.

The Returning Officers of these three constituencies and General Observers had held detailed discussions on these complaints and had sent reports to EC. Regarding the removal of names of 15,000 voters in Kanniyakumari constituency, the CEO said the DEO, in his preliminary report, said nothing went wrong. However, the RDO had been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry in this regard.