Tamil Nadu: Tahsildar suspended for entering room with poll records

By PTI

MADURAI: The election authorities Sunday ordered the suspension of a woman Tahsildar here for violating the election code by entering a storage room, wherepolling records were kept.

The suspension order was issued by the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo after a detailed inquiry was conducted into the incident.

The inquiry was ordered following a complaint given by the CPI(M) candidate in Madurai Lok Sabha seat, S Venkatesan Saturday, alleging that an unidentified person had entered the strong room, where EVMs had been stored and taken a copy of some documents.

The person had spent two hours in the room, he said.

However, the officials clarified that the suspended revenue official did notenter the strong room, where the EVMs were stored.

Three-tier security system has been provided to the strong rooms, which are being monitored using CCTV cameras round-the-clock, they added.