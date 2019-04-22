Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven killed in stampede at godman’s coin distribution event in temple

Seven persons, including four women, died in a stampede at a private temple near Thuraiyur on Sunday morning.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees pressing coins against the sticky ‘magic‘ wall at the Karuppasamy temple | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Seven persons, including four women, died in a stampede at a private temple near Thuraiyur on Sunday morning. The godman who runs the Karuppasamy temple, MD Dhanapal, has been arrested. Twelve others have sustained serious injuries, including fractures. According to sources, the temple did not have requisite permissions from the government.    

Dhanapal, who was reportedly a tailor about a decade ago, first established his own temple in the nearby village Kaalipatti. As the number of his devotees grew, he bought a plot near Muthaiyanpalayam and shifted there. On every Chithra Pournami day, Dhanapal distributes a fistful of coins (known as pidikasu) to devotees.  

Several thousands come from across the State to get Pidikasu from Dhanapal. The devotees used these coins for their important investments — like to buy seeds, property or thaali for marriages. “This time, somebody started a rumour that the temple was running out of coins, which lead to the stampede,” said Collector Sivarasu.

“The incident happened just 300 metres away from where the godman was distributing the coins. Devotess fell over each other and many became unconscious,” said a police official.Police and fire department personnel rescued the injured and sent them to the government hospital in Thuraiyur. Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque said that the godman was held under the section 304 (ii) IPC, and the event was stopped immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karuppasamy temple stampede

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp