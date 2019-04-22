Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK wants Election Commission to allow agents 24x7 in EVM centres till counting day

Presently agents were not allowed beyond 10 pm and the restriction should be eased to avoid escalation of suspicion, Tamilselvan, a key aide of Dhinakaran, said.

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Election staff move EVMs which were used for polling. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) headed by TTV Dhinakaran Monday urged the Election Commission to allow agents of political parties to stay round-the-clock at centres where EVMs used in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu are stored.

A day after a woman tahsildar was suspended for alleged violation of norms in entering a room where polling records were kept in Madurai, AMMK leader Thanga Tamilselvan said his party had 'suspicion' about state government officials deployed for poll work.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Presently agents were not allowed beyond 10 pm and the restriction should be eased to avoid escalation of suspicion, Tamilselvan, a key aide of Dhinakaran, told reporters here.

"If the counting happens in a day or two, it would not be a problem.

But it is a month-long wait (for May 23).

We are okay with efforts taken by the EC, but its implementation lies with officials of state government," he said.

He also questioned the need for the official to visit the storage room.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata SahooSunday ordered the suspension of the tahsildar after an inquiry based on a complaint by CPI-M candidate in Madurai constituency.

Officials had clarified the tahsildar did not enter the strong room, where the electronic voting machines were stored.

Three-tier security system has been provided to the strong rooms, which are being monitored using CCTV cameras round-the-clock, according to poll officials.

A delegation of leaders of DMK, Left parties and VCK called on the Chief Electoral Officer here Sunday and demanded a high level enquiry into the 'lapse' and criminal action against erring officials involved in the Madurai incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVMs India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp