Home States Tamil Nadu

Carcass of two-year-old leopard found in KMTR

A carcass of a two-year-old female leopard was found near the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple on Saturday, said officials of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

AMBASAMUDRAM: A carcass of a two-year-old female leopard was found near the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple on Saturday, said officials of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

“Foresters came across the carcass when they were patrolling the Chinna Mayilar area. Injuries found on the carcass show that the leopard might have been killed in a fight with another animal. Veterinarians conducted a postmortem and a tissue sample,” said a release issued by the KMTR administration. The carcass was later cremated in the presence of Deputy Director of KMTR  (Ambasamudram) Kommu Omkaram.

It may be noted that a bison fell to its death from a wooden bridge, being maintained by the forest department, near Manjolai recently. Last Wednesday a pregnant elephant died after it slipped from a rock at Vazhaiyar. KMTR administration had banned tourists from visiting several places in Ambasamudram and Mundanthurai Forest Ranges between January 1 and March 31, and claimed that the number of wild animals witnessed a rise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp