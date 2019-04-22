Carcass of two-year-old leopard found in KMTR

By Express News Service

AMBASAMUDRAM: A carcass of a two-year-old female leopard was found near the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple on Saturday, said officials of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

“Foresters came across the carcass when they were patrolling the Chinna Mayilar area. Injuries found on the carcass show that the leopard might have been killed in a fight with another animal. Veterinarians conducted a postmortem and a tissue sample,” said a release issued by the KMTR administration. The carcass was later cremated in the presence of Deputy Director of KMTR (Ambasamudram) Kommu Omkaram.

It may be noted that a bison fell to its death from a wooden bridge, being maintained by the forest department, near Manjolai recently. Last Wednesday a pregnant elephant died after it slipped from a rock at Vazhaiyar. KMTR administration had banned tourists from visiting several places in Ambasamudram and Mundanthurai Forest Ranges between January 1 and March 31, and claimed that the number of wild animals witnessed a rise.