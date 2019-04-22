CM, other leaders condemn blasts in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam have condemned the series of blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing more than 150. They also extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

In a joint statement, they said “We strongly condemn the attacks on the churches in areas where a large number of Tamil Christians reside.” They said it was alarming to think of the attackers’ heartlessness to have attacked innocent people who had gathered to worship their God. “We pray that the Lord offers the hundreds of brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the blast, a peaceful slumber. We pray that their family members are blessed with the strength to bear the loss and for those injured to recover quickly,” the statement said.

Political parties in the State on also condemned the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka which claimed the lives of over 150 people and left more than 400 injured. In a statement, DMK president M K Stalin said the trend of targeting places of worship in several countries —like in New Zealand where an attack took place recently — was a big challenge to humanism that should be thwarted by humanitarian forces.

Noting that Tamils have been largely affected by the blasts in Sri Lanka, he said: “Justice should be rendered to Tamils, other communities and foreigners affected by the blasts in Sri Lanka expeditiously.”

He demanded firm and fair steps from the Lankan government over the blasts that tantamount to allegedly intimidating Tamils more and aimed at creating a ‘permanent fear’ in the minds of religious minorities. He sought identification of forces behind the explosions and punishment for them.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran said the blasts were an act of cowardice and were barbaric and unacceptable. “I condole the deaths, and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” he said. MDMK chief Vaiko, in a statement, demanded stringent punishment to the perpetrators of the crime and noted that places of worship, including the Saint Antony’s Church, were located in places where a large number of Tamils lived.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the explosions were shocking and urged the Centre to take steps to bring Indians including Tamil people, home as they were now stranded in the affected areas.

